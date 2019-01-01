QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Suedzucker AG has four major segments: Sugar, Special products, Crop energies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces Sugar, sugar specialty products, animal feed, and fertilizer. Special products produce frozen pizzas, baguettes, snacks, pasta, food ingredients, animal feed, starch, and pharmaceuticals. Crop energies produce bioethanol, protein-based food, and liquid carbon dioxide. The fruit segment makes juice concentrates, pure juice, wines, and beverage bases. Suedzucker sells its products to retailers and companies in the food, beverage, agriculture, paper, textile, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, animal feed, and petroleum industries. Germany is Suedzucker's biggest market, and the firm generates most of its revenue in European Union countries.

Suedzucker Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Suedzucker (SUEZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Suedzucker (OTCPK: SUEZY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Suedzucker's (SUEZY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Suedzucker.

Q

What is the target price for Suedzucker (SUEZY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Suedzucker

Q

Current Stock Price for Suedzucker (SUEZY)?

A

The stock price for Suedzucker (OTCPK: SUEZY) is $8.25 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:24:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Suedzucker (SUEZY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on July 19, 2011.

Q

When is Suedzucker (OTCPK:SUEZY) reporting earnings?

A

Suedzucker does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Suedzucker (SUEZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Suedzucker.

Q

What sector and industry does Suedzucker (SUEZY) operate in?

A

Suedzucker is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.