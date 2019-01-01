Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a drug delivery company focused on oro-mucosal administration. It is engaged in the development of low-risk pharmaceuticals using novel formulations of existing drugs that are off patent. It operates through two segments: Suda and Malaria Research Company (MRC. The company's pipeline products include SUD-001, SUD-002, SUD-004, and others. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from Australia.