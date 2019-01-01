QQQ
Analyst Ratings

Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF (SUBZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF (ARCA: SUBZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF's (SUBZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF (SUBZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF (SUBZ)?

A

The stock price for Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF (ARCA: SUBZ) is $7.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:47:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF (SUBZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF.

Q

When is Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF (ARCA:SUBZ) reporting earnings?

A

Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF (SUBZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF (SUBZ) operate in?

A

Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.