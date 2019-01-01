ñol

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 5.190B
Vol / Avg.0 / -Mkt Cap0P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.397
There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc is a nickel producer in the Philippines and a supplier of nickel ore. The company has an extensive portfolio of exploration sites and exploration programs. Its operating segment includes Mining; Manufacturing and Services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Mining segment. Mining segment, which is engaged in the mining and exploration of nickel saprolite and limonite ore. Geographically, it operates in the Philippines and Hong Kong.
Q

How do I buy Global Ferronickel Hldgs (SUAFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Ferronickel Hldgs (OTCGM: SUAFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Global Ferronickel Hldgs's (SUAFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Ferronickel Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Global Ferronickel Hldgs (SUAFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Ferronickel Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Ferronickel Hldgs (SUAFF)?

A

The stock price for Global Ferronickel Hldgs (OTCGM: SUAFF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q

Does Global Ferronickel Hldgs (SUAFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Ferronickel Hldgs.

Q

When is Global Ferronickel Hldgs (OTCGM:SUAFF) reporting earnings?

A

Global Ferronickel Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Ferronickel Hldgs (SUAFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Ferronickel Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Ferronickel Hldgs (SUAFF) operate in?

A

Global Ferronickel Hldgs is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.