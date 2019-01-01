Global Ferronickel Hldgs Stock (OTC: SUAFF) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range- - -
|Open / Close- / -
|Float / Outstanding- / 5.190B
|Vol / Avg.0 / -
|Mkt Cap0
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price-
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS0.397
You can purchase shares of Global Ferronickel Hldgs (OTCGM: SUAFF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Global Ferronickel Hldgs.
There is no analysis for Global Ferronickel Hldgs
The stock price for Global Ferronickel Hldgs (OTCGM: SUAFF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Global Ferronickel Hldgs.
Global Ferronickel Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Global Ferronickel Hldgs.
Global Ferronickel Hldgs is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.