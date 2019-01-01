QQQ
ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. Its business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

ShoulderUp Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ShoulderUp Technology (SUAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ShoulderUp Technology (NYSE: SUAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ShoulderUp Technology's (SUAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ShoulderUp Technology.

Q

What is the target price for ShoulderUp Technology (SUAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ShoulderUp Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for ShoulderUp Technology (SUAC)?

A

The stock price for ShoulderUp Technology (NYSE: SUAC) is $9.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:38:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ShoulderUp Technology (SUAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ShoulderUp Technology.

Q

When is ShoulderUp Technology (NYSE:SUAC) reporting earnings?

A

ShoulderUp Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ShoulderUp Technology (SUAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ShoulderUp Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does ShoulderUp Technology (SUAC) operate in?

A

ShoulderUp Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.