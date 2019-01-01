Sitoy Group Holdings Ltd primarily serves as a contract manufacturer of handbags, small leather goods, and travel goods for high-end and luxury brand customers. Sitoy's contract manufacturing business generates most of the company's total revenue. Sitoy also has a retail segment, where the company manufactures products that it sells under its own or licensed brand names in company-operated retail stores or online. Sitoy's brands include Tuscans and Fashion & Joy. It also has an exclusive license to sell Kenneth Cole and Bruno Magli products in China and Hong Kong. About half of Sitoy's sales come from North America. Most remaining sales come from Europe, China, and other Asian countries.