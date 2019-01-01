QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
960M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sitoy Group Holdings Ltd primarily serves as a contract manufacturer of handbags, small leather goods, and travel goods for high-end and luxury brand customers. Sitoy's contract manufacturing business generates most of the company's total revenue. Sitoy also has a retail segment, where the company manufactures products that it sells under its own or licensed brand names in company-operated retail stores or online. Sitoy's brands include Tuscans and Fashion & Joy. It also has an exclusive license to sell Kenneth Cole and Bruno Magli products in China and Hong Kong. About half of Sitoy's sales come from North America. Most remaining sales come from Europe, China, and other Asian countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sitoy Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sitoy Group Holdings (STYDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sitoy Group Holdings (OTCPK: STYDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sitoy Group Holdings's (STYDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sitoy Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Sitoy Group Holdings (STYDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sitoy Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Sitoy Group Holdings (STYDF)?

A

The stock price for Sitoy Group Holdings (OTCPK: STYDF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sitoy Group Holdings (STYDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sitoy Group Holdings.

Q

When is Sitoy Group Holdings (OTCPK:STYDF) reporting earnings?

A

Sitoy Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sitoy Group Holdings (STYDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sitoy Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Sitoy Group Holdings (STYDF) operate in?

A

Sitoy Group Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.