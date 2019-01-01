QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.68 - 1.58
Mkt Cap
24.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13
EPS
0.02
Shares
15.8M
Outstanding
Starrex International Ltd is engaged in acquiring, managing, and growing companies in the United States active in the mortgage, real estate, and other financial sectors. The company operates through four segments: Property Interlink, LLC, Starrex International Ltd, MFI Credit Solutions and Reliable Valuation Service.


Starrex International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Starrex International (STXMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Starrex International (OTCQB: STXMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Starrex International's (STXMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Starrex International.

Q

What is the target price for Starrex International (STXMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Starrex International

Q

Current Stock Price for Starrex International (STXMF)?

A

The stock price for Starrex International (OTCQB: STXMF) is $1.56 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:10:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Starrex International (STXMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Starrex International.

Q

When is Starrex International (OTCQB:STXMF) reporting earnings?

A

Starrex International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Starrex International (STXMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Starrex International.

Q

What sector and industry does Starrex International (STXMF) operate in?

A

Starrex International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.