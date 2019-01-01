Stavely Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its projects include Stavely, Ararat, Yarram Park, Ravenswood, Mathinna and Lefroy, and Fosterville East project. The Stavely Project is located in western Victoria on the Stavely tablelands approximately 250 km to the west of Melbourne. Its Ararat Project hosts Besshi-style VMS copper-gold-zinc mineralization at Mt Ararat.