Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/63.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
2.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
21.9M
Outstanding
Nine Mile Metals Ltd is a gold exploration company focused on acquiring mineral properties. The company holds an interest in the Millennium Gold Property. It conducts exploration activities in the United States.

Nine Mile Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nine Mile Metals (STVGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nine Mile Metals (OTCQB: STVGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nine Mile Metals's (STVGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nine Mile Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Nine Mile Metals (STVGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nine Mile Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Nine Mile Metals (STVGF)?

A

The stock price for Nine Mile Metals (OTCQB: STVGF) is $0.1186 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:37:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nine Mile Metals (STVGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nine Mile Metals.

Q

When is Nine Mile Metals (OTCQB:STVGF) reporting earnings?

A

Nine Mile Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nine Mile Metals (STVGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nine Mile Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Nine Mile Metals (STVGF) operate in?

A

Nine Mile Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.