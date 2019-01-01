QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Stevva Corp is engaged in growing and cultivating Stevia in Giannitsa, Greece, Stevia is used as a pre-packaged replacement for sugar and artificial sweeteners. It is used in carbonated soft drinks, fruit juices and sports drinks, dry beverage mixes, pickles, among others. Stevia is used for diabetes, hypertension, teeth and gums, skin care, digestion and weight loss.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stevva Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stevva (STVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stevva (OTCEM: STVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stevva's (STVA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stevva.

Q

What is the target price for Stevva (STVA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stevva

Q

Current Stock Price for Stevva (STVA)?

A

The stock price for Stevva (OTCEM: STVA) is $0.0005 last updated Tue Nov 16 2021 14:35:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stevva (STVA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stevva.

Q

When is Stevva (OTCEM:STVA) reporting earnings?

A

Stevva does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stevva (STVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stevva.

Q

What sector and industry does Stevva (STVA) operate in?

A

Stevva is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.