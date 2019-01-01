QQQ
Straightup Resources Inc is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. It holds an interest in the Hi-Mars Property.

Straightup Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Straightup Resources (STUPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Straightup Resources (OTCQB: STUPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Straightup Resources's (STUPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Straightup Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Straightup Resources (STUPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Straightup Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Straightup Resources (STUPF)?

A

The stock price for Straightup Resources (OTCQB: STUPF) is $0.1251 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:52:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Straightup Resources (STUPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Straightup Resources.

Q

When is Straightup Resources (OTCQB:STUPF) reporting earnings?

A

Straightup Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Straightup Resources (STUPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Straightup Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Straightup Resources (STUPF) operate in?

A

Straightup Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.