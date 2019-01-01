QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/73.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 1.02
Mkt Cap
56.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
470.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Splitit Payments Ltd is a cross-border payment solution enabling customers to pay for purchases with an existing debit or credit card by splitting the purchase into fee and interest-free monthly instalments, without the need for registration, application or approval.

Splitit Payments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Splitit Payments (STTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Splitit Payments (OTCQX: STTTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Splitit Payments's (STTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Splitit Payments.

Q

What is the target price for Splitit Payments (STTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Splitit Payments

Q

Current Stock Price for Splitit Payments (STTTF)?

A

The stock price for Splitit Payments (OTCQX: STTTF) is $0.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:25:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Splitit Payments (STTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Splitit Payments.

Q

When is Splitit Payments (OTCQX:STTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Splitit Payments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Splitit Payments (STTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Splitit Payments.

Q

What sector and industry does Splitit Payments (STTTF) operate in?

A

Splitit Payments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.