Stealth Technologies Inc engages in identifying and capitalizing on emerging technology with a focus on product development and sales in the security and personal protection industry. Its product Stealth Card is designed to protect the EMV chip in a consumer's credit card from 'electronic pickpocketing' that uses a smartphone, credit card reader, or RFID antenna to remotely access data stored on the consumer's EMV Smartchip. It operates through the following brands: 911 Help Now, Squeezee, Data Secure, Ezee, Zeus, and My Safe Identity.