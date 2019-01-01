QQQ
Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The trust owns, acquires, and operates self-storage properties. It operates in two segments namely, self-storage operations and managed REIT platform business. The investment objective is to focus on investing in self-storage facilities and related self-storage real estate investments that are expected to support sustainable stockholder distributions over the long term.

Smartstop Self Storage Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smartstop Self Storage (STSFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smartstop Self Storage (OTCPK: STSFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Smartstop Self Storage's (STSFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Smartstop Self Storage.

Q

What is the target price for Smartstop Self Storage (STSFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Smartstop Self Storage

Q

Current Stock Price for Smartstop Self Storage (STSFF)?

A

The stock price for Smartstop Self Storage (OTCPK: STSFF) is $14.06 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 14:38:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smartstop Self Storage (STSFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Smartstop Self Storage.

Q

When is Smartstop Self Storage (OTCPK:STSFF) reporting earnings?

A

Smartstop Self Storage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Smartstop Self Storage (STSFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smartstop Self Storage.

Q

What sector and industry does Smartstop Self Storage (STSFF) operate in?

A

Smartstop Self Storage is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.