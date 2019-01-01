QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 2.33
Mkt Cap
5.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
38.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Start Scientific Inc is engaged in the energy sector. It is an exploration-stage company, whose principal business is exploration, development, and production of oil and gas interests. The company has working interests in over two separate one-fourth oil and gas leases located in Yazoo County, Mississippi. The company was a reseller of technology-related hardware and software, including laptops, desktops, networking devices, telecommunication systems and networks, servers and software.

Start Scientific Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Start Scientific (STSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Start Scientific (OTCEM: STSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Start Scientific's (STSC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Start Scientific.

Q

What is the target price for Start Scientific (STSC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Start Scientific

Q

Current Stock Price for Start Scientific (STSC)?

A

The stock price for Start Scientific (OTCEM: STSC) is $0.15 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 15:11:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Start Scientific (STSC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Start Scientific.

Q

When is Start Scientific (OTCEM:STSC) reporting earnings?

A

Start Scientific does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Start Scientific (STSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Start Scientific.

Q

What sector and industry does Start Scientific (STSC) operate in?

A

Start Scientific is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.