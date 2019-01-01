QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
1.23 - 3.56
Mkt Cap
65.2M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
40.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Starr Peak Mining Ltd is an exploration-stage junior mining company. It is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It holds an interest in NewMetal Property. The business has one reportable operating segment being the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties within Canada.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Starr Peak Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Starr Peak Mining (STRPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Starr Peak Mining (OTCQX: STRPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Starr Peak Mining's (STRPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Starr Peak Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Starr Peak Mining (STRPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Starr Peak Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Starr Peak Mining (STRPF)?

A

The stock price for Starr Peak Mining (OTCQX: STRPF) is $1.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Starr Peak Mining (STRPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Starr Peak Mining.

Q

When is Starr Peak Mining (OTCQX:STRPF) reporting earnings?

A

Starr Peak Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Starr Peak Mining (STRPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Starr Peak Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Starr Peak Mining (STRPF) operate in?

A

Starr Peak Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.