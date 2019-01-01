QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
STR Holdings Inc is a U.S based holding company. It is a provider of encapsulants to the solar industry. Encapsulant is a component used to protect solar cells and hold solar modules together. It has developed ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)-based encapsulants for use in commercial solar module manufacturing. The company's encapsulant formulations offer a range of properties and processing attributes, including various curing times and temperatures that align with the requirements of its customers' individual lamination processes and module constructions.

STR Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy STR Holdings (STRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of STR Holdings (OTCEM: STRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are STR Holdings's (STRI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for STR Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for STR Holdings (STRI) stock?

A

The latest price target for STR Holdings (OTCEM: STRI) was reported by Craig-Hallum on September 16, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting STRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3400.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for STR Holdings (STRI)?

A

The stock price for STR Holdings (OTCEM: STRI) is $0.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:09:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does STR Holdings (STRI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.85 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 2, 2015 to stockholders of record on December 24, 2014.

Q

When is STR Holdings (OTCEM:STRI) reporting earnings?

A

STR Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is STR Holdings (STRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for STR Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does STR Holdings (STRI) operate in?

A

STR Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.