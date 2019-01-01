STR Holdings Inc is a U.S based holding company. It is a provider of encapsulants to the solar industry. Encapsulant is a component used to protect solar cells and hold solar modules together. It has developed ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)-based encapsulants for use in commercial solar module manufacturing. The company's encapsulant formulations offer a range of properties and processing attributes, including various curing times and temperatures that align with the requirements of its customers' individual lamination processes and module constructions.