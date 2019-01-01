QQQ
Starguide Group Inc is a development stage company formed to engage in the distribution of Indian traditional art and crafts from India to individuals and wholesalers.

Starguide Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Starguide Gr (STRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Starguide Gr (OTCPK: STRG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Starguide Gr's (STRG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Starguide Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Starguide Gr (STRG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Starguide Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Starguide Gr (STRG)?

A

The stock price for Starguide Gr (OTCPK: STRG) is $1 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 17:22:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Starguide Gr (STRG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Starguide Gr.

Q

When is Starguide Gr (OTCPK:STRG) reporting earnings?

A

Starguide Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Starguide Gr (STRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Starguide Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Starguide Gr (STRG) operate in?

A

Starguide Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.