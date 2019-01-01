QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/36.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.58 - 10
Mkt Cap
341.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
35.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 23, 2021, 11:18AM
Benzinga - Mar 23, 2021, 9:53AM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 6:09PM
Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Ltd is a blank check company.

Supernova Partners Acq Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Supernova Partners Acq (STRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Supernova Partners Acq (NYSE: STRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Supernova Partners Acq's (STRE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Supernova Partners Acq.

Q

What is the target price for Supernova Partners Acq (STRE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Supernova Partners Acq

Q

Current Stock Price for Supernova Partners Acq (STRE)?

A

The stock price for Supernova Partners Acq (NYSE: STRE) is $9.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Supernova Partners Acq (STRE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Supernova Partners Acq.

Q

When is Supernova Partners Acq (NYSE:STRE) reporting earnings?

A

Supernova Partners Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Supernova Partners Acq (STRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Supernova Partners Acq.

Q

What sector and industry does Supernova Partners Acq (STRE) operate in?

A

Supernova Partners Acq is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.