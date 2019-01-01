QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/50K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
157.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Strandline Resources Ltd is focused on mineral exploration and development in Tanzania and Australia. Its project includes the Portfolio of Fungoni Mineral Sands Project, Coburn Mineral Sands Project in Western Australia, Tanga South (Tajiri) Mineral Sands Project in northern Tanzania, Bagamoyo Project, and Fowlers Bay Nickel Project in South Australia. The company generates maximum revenue from Australia.


Strandline Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Strandline Resources (STQNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Strandline Resources (OTCGM: STQNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Strandline Resources's (STQNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Strandline Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Strandline Resources (STQNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Strandline Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Strandline Resources (STQNF)?

A

The stock price for Strandline Resources (OTCGM: STQNF) is $0.14 last updated Fri Oct 01 2021 16:52:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Strandline Resources (STQNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strandline Resources.

Q

When is Strandline Resources (OTCGM:STQNF) reporting earnings?

A

Strandline Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Strandline Resources (STQNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Strandline Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Strandline Resources (STQNF) operate in?

A

Strandline Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.