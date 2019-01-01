QQQ
Industrials REIT Ltd specializes in the ownership and operation of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) property. Its purpose is to revolutionize the MLI sector in the UK for the benefit of stakeholders.

Industrials REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Industrials REIT (STPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Industrials REIT (OTCPK: STPRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Industrials REIT's (STPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Industrials REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Industrials REIT (STPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Industrials REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Industrials REIT (STPRF)?

A

The stock price for Industrials REIT (OTCPK: STPRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Industrials REIT (STPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Industrials REIT.

Q

When is Industrials REIT (OTCPK:STPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Industrials REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Industrials REIT (STPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Industrials REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Industrials REIT (STPRF) operate in?

A

Industrials REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.