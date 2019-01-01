ProPhotonix Ltd is engaged in the electronic component business. The company has two operating segments: Light-emitting diode systems (LEDs), which designs and manufactures LED systems for the inspection, machine vision, medical and military markets; and Laser & Diodes, which distributes laser diodes and designs and manufactures custom laser diodes modules for industrial, commercial, defense and medical applications. Its geographical segments are the United States; Canada, Mexico, & South America; Europe; and Asia & the rest of the world.