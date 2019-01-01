QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/58.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
10.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
93.3M
Outstanding
ProPhotonix Ltd is engaged in the electronic component business. The company has two operating segments: Light-emitting diode systems (LEDs), which designs and manufactures LED systems for the inspection, machine vision, medical and military markets; and Laser & Diodes, which distributes laser diodes and designs and manufactures custom laser diodes modules for industrial, commercial, defense and medical applications. Its geographical segments are the United States; Canada, Mexico, & South America; Europe; and Asia & the rest of the world.

ProPhotonix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProPhotonix (STKR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProPhotonix (OTC: STKR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProPhotonix's (STKR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProPhotonix.

Q

What is the target price for ProPhotonix (STKR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProPhotonix

Q

Current Stock Price for ProPhotonix (STKR)?

A

The stock price for ProPhotonix (OTC: STKR) is $0.116 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 20:55:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProPhotonix (STKR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ProPhotonix.

Q

When is ProPhotonix (OTC:STKR) reporting earnings?

A

ProPhotonix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProPhotonix (STKR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProPhotonix.

Q

What sector and industry does ProPhotonix (STKR) operate in?

A

ProPhotonix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.