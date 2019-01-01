QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
65.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
200.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sotkamo Silver AB is a Sweden-based exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of silver, gold and zinc deposits in the Nordic region. The company primarily holds an interest in Taivaljarvi silver mine project. In addition, there are two gold deposits, Harnas which is a former small-scale gold mining site in Sweden, and Hopevuori gold occurrence in Finland.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sotkamo Silver Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sotkamo Silver (STKMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sotkamo Silver (OTCEM: STKMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sotkamo Silver's (STKMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sotkamo Silver.

Q

What is the target price for Sotkamo Silver (STKMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sotkamo Silver

Q

Current Stock Price for Sotkamo Silver (STKMF)?

A

The stock price for Sotkamo Silver (OTCEM: STKMF) is $0.325 last updated Tue Nov 17 2020 19:06:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sotkamo Silver (STKMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sotkamo Silver.

Q

When is Sotkamo Silver (OTCEM:STKMF) reporting earnings?

A

Sotkamo Silver does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sotkamo Silver (STKMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sotkamo Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does Sotkamo Silver (STKMF) operate in?

A

Sotkamo Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.