QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
632.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
4.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Steinhoff International Holdings NV is a global holding company that owns brands in various retail businesses in Africa, Australasia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. The business operates in segments namely Pepco Group, Greenlit Brands, Pepkor Holdings. Pepco group comprises the general merchandise retail business of Pepco, The Greenlit Brands segment comprises the household goods retailers based in Australasia, Pepkor holdings generate revenue on selling predominantly clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime and fast-moving consumer goods. Pepkor Holdings also operates in the furniture divisions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Steinhoff Intl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Steinhoff Intl Hldgs (STHHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Steinhoff Intl Hldgs (OTCEM: STHHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Steinhoff Intl Hldgs's (STHHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Steinhoff Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Steinhoff Intl Hldgs (STHHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Steinhoff Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Steinhoff Intl Hldgs (STHHF)?

A

The stock price for Steinhoff Intl Hldgs (OTCEM: STHHF) is $0.15 last updated Fri Nov 26 2021 17:49:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Steinhoff Intl Hldgs (STHHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Steinhoff Intl Hldgs.

Q

When is Steinhoff Intl Hldgs (OTCEM:STHHF) reporting earnings?

A

Steinhoff Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Steinhoff Intl Hldgs (STHHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Steinhoff Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Steinhoff Intl Hldgs (STHHF) operate in?

A

Steinhoff Intl Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.