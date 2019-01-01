Steinhoff International Holdings NV is a global holding company that owns brands in various retail businesses in Africa, Australasia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. The business operates in segments namely Pepco Group, Greenlit Brands, Pepkor Holdings. Pepco group comprises the general merchandise retail business of Pepco, The Greenlit Brands segment comprises the household goods retailers based in Australasia, Pepkor holdings generate revenue on selling predominantly clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime and fast-moving consumer goods. Pepkor Holdings also operates in the furniture divisions.