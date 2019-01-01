Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely Broadcasting and commercial music segment; Radio segment and Corporate and eliminations. The company generates maximum revenue from Broadcasting and commercial music segment.