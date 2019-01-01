QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Smartgroup Corporation Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in providing specialist employee management services. Its services include salary packaging, novated leasing, fleet management, payroll administration, employee share plan administration and workforce optimization. The operating segments of the company are Outsourced administration (OA), Vehicle services (VS) and Software, distribution and group services. It derives maximum revenue from the OA segment which provides outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration and outsourced payroll services. VS segment provides end-to-end fleet management services.

Smartgroup Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smartgroup Corp (STGXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smartgroup Corp (OTCPK: STGXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Smartgroup Corp's (STGXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Smartgroup Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Smartgroup Corp (STGXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Smartgroup Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Smartgroup Corp (STGXF)?

A

The stock price for Smartgroup Corp (OTCPK: STGXF) is $5.2 last updated Thu May 27 2021 14:03:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smartgroup Corp (STGXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Smartgroup Corp.

Q

When is Smartgroup Corp (OTCPK:STGXF) reporting earnings?

A

Smartgroup Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Smartgroup Corp (STGXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smartgroup Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Smartgroup Corp (STGXF) operate in?

A

Smartgroup Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.