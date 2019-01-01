Smartgroup Corporation Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in providing specialist employee management services. Its services include salary packaging, novated leasing, fleet management, payroll administration, employee share plan administration and workforce optimization. The operating segments of the company are Outsourced administration (OA), Vehicle services (VS) and Software, distribution and group services. It derives maximum revenue from the OA segment which provides outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration and outsourced payroll services. VS segment provides end-to-end fleet management services.