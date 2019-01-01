Straker Translations Ltd cloud-enabled translation services provider. It is primarily involved in both business and personal translation. The company's geographical segments are Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and North America (NAM). It generates maximum revenue from the EMEA region. Its business translation includes marketing, sales, legal, financial, marketing and general business documents; whereas the personal translation includes everything from birth, death and marriage certificates, passports, driving licenses and other immigration documents.