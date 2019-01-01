QQQ
Straker Translations Ltd cloud-enabled translation services provider. It is primarily involved in both business and personal translation. The company's geographical segments are Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and North America (NAM). It generates maximum revenue from the EMEA region. Its business translation includes marketing, sales, legal, financial, marketing and general business documents; whereas the personal translation includes everything from birth, death and marriage certificates, passports, driving licenses and other immigration documents.

Straker Translations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Straker Translations (STGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Straker Translations (OTCPK: STGRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Straker Translations's (STGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Straker Translations.

Q

What is the target price for Straker Translations (STGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Straker Translations

Q

Current Stock Price for Straker Translations (STGRF)?

A

The stock price for Straker Translations (OTCPK: STGRF) is $

Q

Does Straker Translations (STGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Straker Translations.

Q

When is Straker Translations (OTCPK:STGRF) reporting earnings?

A

Straker Translations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Straker Translations (STGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Straker Translations.

Q

What sector and industry does Straker Translations (STGRF) operate in?

A

Straker Translations is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.