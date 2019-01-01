STG Group Inc provides cyber and data solutions to the defense. It provides enterprise engineering, telecommunications, information management and security products and services to the federal government and commercial businesses. Its cyber operation service includes network operation services situational awareness tools, and defensive cyber operations practices that help to provide an assured system and network availability and ensure information protection. The company offers cybersecurity forensics support to meet DoD and DHS requirements. It also operates, maintains and sustain enterprise communications across DOD and DHS information network.