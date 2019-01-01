QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
STG Group Inc provides cyber and data solutions to the defense. It provides enterprise engineering, telecommunications, information management and security products and services to the federal government and commercial businesses. Its cyber operation service includes network operation services situational awareness tools, and defensive cyber operations practices that help to provide an assured system and network availability and ensure information protection. The company offers cybersecurity forensics support to meet DoD and DHS requirements. It also operates, maintains and sustain enterprise communications across DOD and DHS information network.

STG Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy STG Group (STGGQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of STG Group (OTCEM: STGGQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are STG Group's (STGGQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for STG Group.

Q

What is the target price for STG Group (STGGQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for STG Group

Q

Current Stock Price for STG Group (STGGQ)?

A

The stock price for STG Group (OTCEM: STGGQ) is $0.002 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 16:43:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does STG Group (STGGQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for STG Group.

Q

When is STG Group (OTCEM:STGGQ) reporting earnings?

A

STG Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is STG Group (STGGQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for STG Group.

Q

What sector and industry does STG Group (STGGQ) operate in?

A

STG Group is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.