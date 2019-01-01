QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Stevia Corp is a Farm Management company. The company invests in research and development and IP acquisition and manages its propagation, nursery, and plantations. Its primary business activities include plant breeding and propagation, farming, extraction and refining, product formulation, and distribution and retail. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers.

Analyst Ratings

Stevia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stevia (STEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stevia (OTCPK: STEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stevia's (STEV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stevia.

Q

What is the target price for Stevia (STEV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stevia

Q

Current Stock Price for Stevia (STEV)?

A

The stock price for Stevia (OTCPK: STEV) is $0.0106 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stevia (STEV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stevia.

Q

When is Stevia (OTCPK:STEV) reporting earnings?

A

Stevia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stevia (STEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stevia.

Q

What sector and industry does Stevia (STEV) operate in?

A

Stevia is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.