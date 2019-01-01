Stream Media Corp is engaged in media and communication rights and restaurant business and digital processing and production of digital content delivery through the mobile phone Internet. Its Broadcast business includes Korean comprehensive channel of CS satellite broadcasting station and the Asian channel all over Japan. Management activities include planning and management such as music activities, appearances to events/media. The mobile business includes planning and managing career official mobile sites. Fan Club business include Fan club administration, official goods sale and holding fan meeting. MD business includes activities related to movie tickets, dramas, movies, celebrities by collaborating with convenience stores and broadcasting stations.