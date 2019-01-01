QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 6:56AM
Stada Arzneimittel is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The vast majority of the company's sales are derived from its generic drug products, followed by its branded products. Most of the company's generic sales take place in Germany, followed by Italy and Spain. Germany also leads the branded products segment, followed by the United Kingdom and Russia. The company considers merger and acquisition investment to be a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.

STADA Arzneimittel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy STADA Arzneimittel (STDAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of STADA Arzneimittel (OTCEM: STDAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are STADA Arzneimittel's (STDAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for STADA Arzneimittel.

Q

What is the target price for STADA Arzneimittel (STDAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for STADA Arzneimittel

Q

Current Stock Price for STADA Arzneimittel (STDAF)?

A

The stock price for STADA Arzneimittel (OTCEM: STDAF) is $110.42 last updated Fri Oct 30 2020 13:38:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does STADA Arzneimittel (STDAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for STADA Arzneimittel.

Q

When is STADA Arzneimittel (OTCEM:STDAF) reporting earnings?

A

STADA Arzneimittel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is STADA Arzneimittel (STDAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for STADA Arzneimittel.

Q

What sector and industry does STADA Arzneimittel (STDAF) operate in?

A

STADA Arzneimittel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.