Stada Arzneimittel is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The vast majority of the company's sales are derived from its generic drug products, followed by its branded products. Most of the company's generic sales take place in Germany, followed by Italy and Spain. Germany also leads the branded products segment, followed by the United Kingdom and Russia. The company considers merger and acquisition investment to be a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.