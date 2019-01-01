Sparx Technology (OTC:STCXF), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Sparx Technology
(OTCQB:STCXF)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 73.1M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Sparx Technology Inc has conceived and built interactive TV and video projects, from Video On Demand to Predictive Gaming on Live TV Sports to Real-time Mobile Trivia. The Sparx Platform enables broadcasters, streamers, and video producers to engage viewers and generate revenue opportunities.
Sparx Technology Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Sparx Technology (STCXF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Sparx Technology (OTCQB: STCXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Sparx Technology's (STCXF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Sparx Technology.

Q
What is the target price for Sparx Technology (STCXF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Sparx Technology

Q
Current Stock Price for Sparx Technology (STCXF)?
A

The stock price for Sparx Technology (OTCQB: STCXF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Sparx Technology (STCXF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sparx Technology.

Q
When is Sparx Technology (OTCQB:STCXF) reporting earnings?
A

Sparx Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Sparx Technology (STCXF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Sparx Technology.

Q
What sector and industry does Sparx Technology (STCXF) operate in?
A

Sparx Technology is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.