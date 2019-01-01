QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Seertech Corp is engaged in developing technologies and manufacturing processes to produce affordable electronic products. The company through its subsidiaries will produce products and components based on its proprietary technologies in the display, digital signage, and power industries.

Seertech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seertech (STCRQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seertech (OTCEM: STCRQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seertech's (STCRQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seertech.

Q

What is the target price for Seertech (STCRQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seertech

Q

Current Stock Price for Seertech (STCRQ)?

A

The stock price for Seertech (OTCEM: STCRQ) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Sep 29 2021 19:10:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seertech (STCRQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seertech.

Q

When is Seertech (OTCEM:STCRQ) reporting earnings?

A

Seertech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seertech (STCRQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seertech.

Q

What sector and industry does Seertech (STCRQ) operate in?

A

Seertech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.