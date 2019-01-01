QQQ
Surge Technologies Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing telecommunications connectivity solutions.

Surge Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Surge Technologies (STCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Surge Technologies (OTCEM: STCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Surge Technologies's (STCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Surge Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Surge Technologies (STCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Surge Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Surge Technologies (STCI)?

A

The stock price for Surge Technologies (OTCEM: STCI) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Oct 22 2020 18:31:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Surge Technologies (STCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Surge Technologies.

Q

When is Surge Technologies (OTCEM:STCI) reporting earnings?

A

Surge Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Surge Technologies (STCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Surge Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Surge Technologies (STCI) operate in?

A

Surge Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.