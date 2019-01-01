Sterling Consolidated Corp is engaged in the distribution and sale of O-rings used for sealing purposes. It also distributes rubber seals, oil seals, custom molded rubber parts, custom Teflon parts, Teflon rods, O-ring cord, bonded seals, O-ring kits, and stuffing box sealant. These are used in different industries such as automotive, pump, transmissions, oil and energy, machinery, and packaging. It is mainly used as seals to prevent leakage of liquids or air. The company generates most of its revenues through the sale of O-rings and rubber seal products in the US.