There is no Press for this Ticker
St Barbara Ltd is a gold mining company. Its operating segment includes Leonora; Simberi and Atlantic. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from gold sales at the Leonora Operations comprising of Gwalia underground mine. The company has a diversified asset portfolio consisting of underground and open cut mines and exploration projects in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

St Barbara Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy St Barbara (STBMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of St Barbara (OTCPK: STBMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are St Barbara's (STBMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for St Barbara.

Q

What is the target price for St Barbara (STBMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for St Barbara

Q

Current Stock Price for St Barbara (STBMF)?

A

The stock price for St Barbara (OTCPK: STBMF) is $0.97 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:25:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does St Barbara (STBMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for St Barbara.

Q

When is St Barbara (OTCPK:STBMF) reporting earnings?

A

St Barbara does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is St Barbara (STBMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for St Barbara.

Q

What sector and industry does St Barbara (STBMF) operate in?

A

St Barbara is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.