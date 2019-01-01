QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Scandinavian Tobacco Group offers cigars, pipe tobacco, and accessories in North America, Europe, and Australia. It operates in four segments: North America online and retail, which primarily sells handmade cigars and accessories in stores and online; North America branded, which provides its products to wholesalers and distributors; region machine-made cigars, which sells machine-made cigars to wholesalers and distributors in Europe; and regional smoking and tobacco accessories, which primarily offers smoking tobacco and accessories to wholesalers and distributors in Europe and Australia. The largest portion of the firm's revenue comes from the North America online and retail segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target