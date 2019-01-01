Scandinavian Tobacco Group offers cigars, pipe tobacco, and accessories in North America, Europe, and Australia. It operates in four segments: North America online and retail, which primarily sells handmade cigars and accessories in stores and online; North America branded, which provides its products to wholesalers and distributors; region machine-made cigars, which sells machine-made cigars to wholesalers and distributors in Europe; and regional smoking and tobacco accessories, which primarily offers smoking tobacco and accessories to wholesalers and distributors in Europe and Australia. The largest portion of the firm's revenue comes from the North America online and retail segment.