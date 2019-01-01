QQQ
Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd primarily sells nonalcoholic beverages throughout the world. Most of the company's sales are in Japan, where its biggest products include Tennensui and Green Dakara bottled waters; Boss canned coffee; Pepsi, Orangina, and C.C. Lemon carbonated soft drinks; Suntory Oolong and Iyemon teas; Natchan juices; and Dekavita energy drinks. Other significant markets include France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand, and the United States. Core brands outside France include Lucozade, Orangina, Oasis, Schweppes, Ribena, Pepsi, Ovi, and Brand's Essence of Chicken.

Suntory Beverage & Food Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCPK: STBFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Suntory Beverage & Food's (STBFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Suntory Beverage & Food.

Q

What is the target price for Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Suntory Beverage & Food

Q

Current Stock Price for Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFF)?

A

The stock price for Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCPK: STBFF) is $39.5 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:08:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Suntory Beverage & Food.

Q

When is Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCPK:STBFF) reporting earnings?

A

Suntory Beverage & Food does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Suntory Beverage & Food.

Q

What sector and industry does Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFF) operate in?

A

Suntory Beverage & Food is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.