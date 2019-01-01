QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
115.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
724.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Starbreeze AB is a creator, publisher and distributor of entertainment products. It primarily develops and publishes games. The company has studios in Stockholm, Paris and Los Angeles. Its products include Overkill's the walking dead, Payday2 and Payday-the heist and Brothers- A tale of two sons. The operating business segments are Starbreeze Games, Publishing and VR Tech and Operations. Geographically, company operates in Sweden, USA, Asia, and Rest of Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Starbreeze Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Starbreeze (STBEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Starbreeze (OTCGM: STBEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Starbreeze's (STBEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Starbreeze.

Q

What is the target price for Starbreeze (STBEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Starbreeze

Q

Current Stock Price for Starbreeze (STBEF)?

A

The stock price for Starbreeze (OTCGM: STBEF) is $0.16 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 19:44:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Starbreeze (STBEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Starbreeze.

Q

When is Starbreeze (OTCGM:STBEF) reporting earnings?

A

Starbreeze does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Starbreeze (STBEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Starbreeze.

Q

What sector and industry does Starbreeze (STBEF) operate in?

A

Starbreeze is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.