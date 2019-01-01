QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.9K
Div / Yield
0/4.29%
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
52.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
880.5M
Outstanding
Sing Tao News Corp Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in the media business which includes publishing and distribution of newspapers, magazines and books to readers in Hong Kong, Canada, the United States of America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and sales of respective content of such publications in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The firm has a global market presence.

Sing Tao News Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sing Tao News (STAOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sing Tao News (OTCPK: STAOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sing Tao News's (STAOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sing Tao News.

Q

What is the target price for Sing Tao News (STAOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sing Tao News

Q

Current Stock Price for Sing Tao News (STAOF)?

A

The stock price for Sing Tao News (OTCPK: STAOF) is $0.06 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 17:11:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sing Tao News (STAOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sing Tao News.

Q

When is Sing Tao News (OTCPK:STAOF) reporting earnings?

A

Sing Tao News does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sing Tao News (STAOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sing Tao News.

Q

What sector and industry does Sing Tao News (STAOF) operate in?

A

Sing Tao News is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.