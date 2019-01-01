QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Strabag AG is a Germany based company operating in the engineering and construction industry. The company has a network of quarries, crushing plans and gravel pits throughout Germany. It offers services such as road construction, railway construction, sewer construction, airport surfaces, building materials, industrial flooring services and others.

Strabag Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Strabag (STAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Strabag (OTCEM: STAGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Strabag's (STAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Strabag.

Q

What is the target price for Strabag (STAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Strabag

Q

Current Stock Price for Strabag (STAGF)?

A

The stock price for Strabag (OTCEM: STAGF) is $428.53 last updated Thu Sep 28 2017 13:31:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Strabag (STAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strabag.

Q

When is Strabag (OTCEM:STAGF) reporting earnings?

A

Strabag does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Strabag (STAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Strabag.

Q

What sector and industry does Strabag (STAGF) operate in?

A

Strabag is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.