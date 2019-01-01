QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.1K
Div / Yield
0.46/2.11%
52 Wk
21.92 - 31.96
Mkt Cap
3.5B
Payout Ratio
33.62
Open
-
P/E
16.97
EPS
34.22
Shares
160M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 4:11PM
Stanley Electric Co Ltd makes LED lighting products and operates under three business segments: automotive equipment, electronic components, and applied electronic products. In its automotive equipment business, Stanley Electric produces and sells LED and HID headlamps, rear combination lamps, fog lamps, and automotive and LED bulbs. This business segment generates the lion's share of sales. In its other segments, Stanley Electric makes LEDs, infrared LED lamps, optical sensors, LCDs, subminiature lamps, backlight units for LCDs, flash units for cameras, and operation panels. The largest end markets include Japan, China and Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stanley Electric Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stanley Electric (STAEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stanley Electric (OTCPK: STAEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stanley Electric's (STAEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stanley Electric.

Q

What is the target price for Stanley Electric (STAEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stanley Electric

Q

Current Stock Price for Stanley Electric (STAEF)?

A

The stock price for Stanley Electric (OTCPK: STAEF) is $21.92 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:45:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stanley Electric (STAEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stanley Electric.

Q

When is Stanley Electric (OTCPK:STAEF) reporting earnings?

A

Stanley Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stanley Electric (STAEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stanley Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does Stanley Electric (STAEF) operate in?

A

Stanley Electric is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.