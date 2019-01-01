Stanley Electric Co Ltd makes LED lighting products and operates under three business segments: automotive equipment, electronic components, and applied electronic products. In its automotive equipment business, Stanley Electric produces and sells LED and HID headlamps, rear combination lamps, fog lamps, and automotive and LED bulbs. This business segment generates the lion's share of sales. In its other segments, Stanley Electric makes LEDs, infrared LED lamps, optical sensors, LCDs, subminiature lamps, backlight units for LCDs, flash units for cameras, and operation panels. The largest end markets include Japan, China and Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.