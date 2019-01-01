QQQ
Portex Minerals Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and development of mining projects in Europe and other low-risk jurisdictions.

Portex Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Portex Minerals (STACF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Portex Minerals (OTCEM: STACF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Portex Minerals's (STACF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Portex Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Portex Minerals (STACF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Portex Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Portex Minerals (STACF)?

A

The stock price for Portex Minerals (OTCEM: STACF) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Oct 18 2021 14:29:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Portex Minerals (STACF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Portex Minerals.

Q

When is Portex Minerals (OTCEM:STACF) reporting earnings?

A

Portex Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Portex Minerals (STACF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Portex Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Portex Minerals (STACF) operate in?

A

Portex Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.