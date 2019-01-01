QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
StatSure Diagnostic Systems Inc develops, manufactures, and markets rapid in-vitro assays for use in the detection of infectious diseases and other conditions. The company's Saliva Sampler is one of the leading oral fluid collection devices.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

StatSure Diagnostic Sys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy StatSure Diagnostic Sys (SSUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of StatSure Diagnostic Sys (OTCEM: SSUR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are StatSure Diagnostic Sys's (SSUR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for StatSure Diagnostic Sys.

Q

What is the target price for StatSure Diagnostic Sys (SSUR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for StatSure Diagnostic Sys

Q

Current Stock Price for StatSure Diagnostic Sys (SSUR)?

A

The stock price for StatSure Diagnostic Sys (OTCEM: SSUR) is $0.0145 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 18:38:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does StatSure Diagnostic Sys (SSUR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for StatSure Diagnostic Sys.

Q

When is StatSure Diagnostic Sys (OTCEM:SSUR) reporting earnings?

A

StatSure Diagnostic Sys does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is StatSure Diagnostic Sys (SSUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for StatSure Diagnostic Sys.

Q

What sector and industry does StatSure Diagnostic Sys (SSUR) operate in?

A

StatSure Diagnostic Sys is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.