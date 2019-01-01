QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Straits Trading Co Ltd is an investment company. The company operates in four business segments, Resources segment involved in the smelting of tin concentrates and tin bearing materials, the production of various grades of refined tin metal and the sale and delivery of refined tin metal and by-products, as well as investments in other metals and mineral resources. The Real Estate segment comprises s property investment, sales and leasing, property development, as well as property and real estate fund management. Its Hospitality business includes hotel ownership and hotel management under Far East Hospitality Holdings Pte. Ltd. The company has operational footprints across Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, and China. It derives maximum revenue from the Resources segment.

Straits Trading Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Straits Trading Co (SSTVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Straits Trading Co (OTCPK: SSTVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Straits Trading Co's (SSTVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Straits Trading Co.

Q

What is the target price for Straits Trading Co (SSTVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Straits Trading Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Straits Trading Co (SSTVF)?

A

The stock price for Straits Trading Co (OTCPK: SSTVF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Straits Trading Co (SSTVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Straits Trading Co.

Q

When is Straits Trading Co (OTCPK:SSTVF) reporting earnings?

A

Straits Trading Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Straits Trading Co (SSTVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Straits Trading Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Straits Trading Co (SSTVF) operate in?

A

Straits Trading Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.