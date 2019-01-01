Straits Trading Co Ltd is an investment company. The company operates in four business segments, Resources segment involved in the smelting of tin concentrates and tin bearing materials, the production of various grades of refined tin metal and the sale and delivery of refined tin metal and by-products, as well as investments in other metals and mineral resources. The Real Estate segment comprises s property investment, sales and leasing, property development, as well as property and real estate fund management. Its Hospitality business includes hotel ownership and hotel management under Far East Hospitality Holdings Pte. Ltd. The company has operational footprints across Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, and China. It derives maximum revenue from the Resources segment.