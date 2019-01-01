QQQ
Sandy Steele Unlimited Inc is a marketer of the wearable tech industry. It is involved in the manufacturing of apparel which utilizes innovative technology designed to warm the core body temperature. its products include puffer jacket, puffer vest, water-resistant heated jacket, cameo heat, thermal top/pants, heated insole, and heated socks.

Sandy Steele Unlimited Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sandy Steele Unlimited (SSTU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sandy Steele Unlimited (OTCEM: SSTU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sandy Steele Unlimited's (SSTU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sandy Steele Unlimited.

Q

What is the target price for Sandy Steele Unlimited (SSTU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sandy Steele Unlimited

Q

Current Stock Price for Sandy Steele Unlimited (SSTU)?

A

The stock price for Sandy Steele Unlimited (OTCEM: SSTU) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 20:37:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sandy Steele Unlimited (SSTU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sandy Steele Unlimited.

Q

When is Sandy Steele Unlimited (OTCEM:SSTU) reporting earnings?

A

Sandy Steele Unlimited does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sandy Steele Unlimited (SSTU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sandy Steele Unlimited.

Q

What sector and industry does Sandy Steele Unlimited (SSTU) operate in?

A

Sandy Steele Unlimited is in the sector and industry.