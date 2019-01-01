QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Silverstar Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in publishing of interactive entertainment software for all game platforms, and publishing of entertainment software for the personal computer.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Silverstar Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silverstar Holdings (SSTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silverstar Holdings (OTCEM: SSTRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Silverstar Holdings's (SSTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silverstar Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Silverstar Holdings (SSTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silverstar Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Silverstar Holdings (SSTRF)?

A

The stock price for Silverstar Holdings (OTCEM: SSTRF) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 14:30:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silverstar Holdings (SSTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silverstar Holdings.

Q

When is Silverstar Holdings (OTCEM:SSTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Silverstar Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silverstar Holdings (SSTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silverstar Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Silverstar Holdings (SSTRF) operate in?

A

Silverstar Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.