Showa Shell Sekiyu KK provides energy solutions to a global customer base through its oil and energy solutions business units. The company's oil business consists of crude oil refinery operations. Crude oil is imported from markets globally, and sold to customers in the form of gasoline and diesel oil at service stations in Japan. Oil products including industrial fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, chemicals, lubricants, and bitumen are also sold globally through the Shell Group's export network. The energy solutions business includes a solar subsidiary that sells solar panels and offers services associated with solar power plant development. Showa Shell Sekiyu KK also operates several power plants.