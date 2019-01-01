QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/36.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
5.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
58.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Silver Sands Resources Corp is a mining company. It has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in 73,411 hectare Virginia Silver Project. The Virginia silver project is located in the southern region of Argentina known as Patagonia, in the mining friendly and resource-rich province of Santa Cruz. The company's other projects include The Detour project is located in the Detour Greenstone Belt; and its Maple Bay property.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Silver Sands Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silver Sands Resources (SSRSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silver Sands Resources (OTCQB: SSRSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silver Sands Resources's (SSRSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silver Sands Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Silver Sands Resources (SSRSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silver Sands Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Silver Sands Resources (SSRSF)?

A

The stock price for Silver Sands Resources (OTCQB: SSRSF) is $0.0907 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:33:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silver Sands Resources (SSRSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silver Sands Resources.

Q

When is Silver Sands Resources (OTCQB:SSRSF) reporting earnings?

A

Silver Sands Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silver Sands Resources (SSRSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silver Sands Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Silver Sands Resources (SSRSF) operate in?

A

Silver Sands Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.