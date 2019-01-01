QQQ
SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage units in travel locations such as airports and railway stations. Units range from coffee shops and sandwich bars to casual and fine-dining restaurants. Its units operate under more than 300 different brand names, including both proprietary brands and franchised brands, such as Starbucks and Burger King. Its segments include the UK, Continental Europe, North America and the Rest of the World.

SSP Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SSP Group (SSPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SSP Group (OTCPK: SSPPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SSP Group's (SSPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SSP Group.

Q

What is the target price for SSP Group (SSPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SSP Group

Q

Current Stock Price for SSP Group (SSPPF)?

A

The stock price for SSP Group (OTCPK: SSPPF) is $3.68 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SSP Group (SSPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SSP Group.

Q

When is SSP Group (OTCPK:SSPPF) reporting earnings?

A

SSP Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SSP Group (SSPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SSP Group.

Q

What sector and industry does SSP Group (SSPPF) operate in?

A

SSP Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.